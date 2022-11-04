ED Looking to Shift Satyendar Jain to Another Jail Over ‘VIP Treatment’ in Tihar: Sources

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is purportedly looking to shift AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who is currently under judicial custody on corruption charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, to another jail.

Sources told CNN-News18 the ED in its previous affidavit told the court that it reserves the right to shift Satyendra Jain to another jail as he is getting “VIP treatment" in Tihar. A fresh application may be filed for shifting Satyendra Jain to another Jail, sources added.

On Thursday, a principal district and sessions judge granted more time to a sessions court in Delhi for deciding the bail plea of Jain. The judge directed that the pending arguments be concluded by November 11.

The judge also noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took adjournment in the case because of non-availability of Additional Solicitor General S V Raju. The matter was posted for further hearing on November 7. Earlier, the judge had transferred the matter to the court of Special Judge Vikas Dhull and the time frame fixed for deciding the bail plea was about to end.

The ED had arrested Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

A latest development that triggered strong reaction from Delhi BJP is a letter from jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena alleging that Jain “extorted" Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.

“Why is Kejriwal not sacking Satyendra Jain even after yet another criminal offence by him has come to light," Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta asked at a joint press conference with party MP Parvesh Verma on Tuesday.

