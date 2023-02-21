ED Raids in Jharkhand Over MNREGA Fund Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at 24 places across Jharkhand in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged embezzlement of MNREGA funds.

The raids started early Tuesday morning and is currently underway.

According to information, the raids are being conducted at the premises of Virender Ram, an official working with Jharkhand’s Rural Development Ministry.

In connection to the case, the ED had attached properties worth Rs 82 crore of suspended IAS official Pooja Singhal last December.

The ED had initiated its investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Jharkhand Police and the state’s Vigilance Bureau.

“Investigation revealed that proceeds of crime (POC) generated from the MNREGA scam in form of commission was deposited in different bank accounts belonging to Pooja Singhal and her relatives. The said POC was mixed and layered with the other unaccounted money generated by Singhal, by misusing her official position," the ED has claimed.

The ED has said that initially POC was generated from MNREGA scam only, which was subsequently intermixed with other unaccounted fund generated from the corrupt practices of Pooja Singhal and these funds were layered as investment and further funds were generated from these funds, both as legitimate profit as well as by further infusion of POC.

“By this modus-operandai, Singhal amassed huge wealth disproportionate to her known source of income and source of funds invested in these immovable properties were primarily from the unaccounted cash profits generated from these POC and therefore termed as POC," the agency alleged.

Singhal was arrested by the ED on May 11, 2022 and prosecution complaint was filed against her on July 5.

The evidences about the above corrupt practice have already been shared with the government of Jharkhand under section 66 (2) of PMLA for considering taking action against Singhal and others.

In this case, all three arrested persons including Singhal are presently in judicial custody.

Three prosecution complaints have been filed in this case.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

