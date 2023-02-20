Mining Scam: ED Raids 13 Locations in Chhattisgarh; Cong Says Centre ‘Misusing’ Agency to Disturb Plenary Session

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday began searching multiple locations in Chhattisgarh as part of an ongoing investigation into the coal levy money laundering case. Raids are underway at 13 premises, some of which are linked to Congress legislators and office bearers.

The places searched also included the official and residential premises of Congress MLA Devendra Yadav in Raipur, party leader Ramgopal Agrawal, state Congress treasurer cum chairperson of Nagrik Apoorti Nigam, Sunny Agrawal, chairperson of Karmakar Mandal, party spokesperson R P Singh, Vinod Tiwari, Girish Dewangan, chairperson of Chhattisgarh mineral development corporation.

The raids also covered some other ruling party leaders.

Officials said that the ED is investigating those who have been the “beneficiaries" of the proceeds of crime of the alleged coal levy scam perpetrated during the tenure of the current government.

According to sources privy to the development, during the investigation, ED has found that proceeds of crime in the coal levy scam landed in the hands of senior Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh.

“Ram Gopal Verma (Treasurer) received around Rs 52 cr. The total proceeds of crime that landed with senior Congress leaders is around Rs 70 to Rs 75 cr. A substantial portion of proceeds of crime was used during by-elections in Khairagarh," said sources.

They further said that ED has also found that “absconding" businessman and kingpin Suryakant Tiwari won a mining contract due to the “blessings" of the state government.

“Tiwari’s company RE Mines is under the ambit of investigation. Suryakant Tiwari was transferring funds to Ram Gopal Verma from RE Mines. Sameer Vishnoi, a senior IAS, has already been arrested in the matter as he was heading the mines department," the added.

Chhattisgarh Coal Scam

The ED investigation relates to “a massive scam in which an illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the agency has alleged.

Nine persons, including state administrative service officer Chaurasia, Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari, Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal have been arrested by it till now in the case.

Chhattisgarh Congress Questions Timing of Raids

The ED search comes days ahead of Congress’ 85th plenary session set to be held from February 24 to 26 2023 at the Rajyotsav ground near Tuta in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The plenary session hosted by Chhattisgarh Congress will be attended by top party leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

The state is ruled by the party under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Hitting out at the BJP over raids, head of state Congress communication wing Sushil Anand Shukla said, “The BJP is afraid of the Congress’ 85th plenary session scheduled to be held in Raipur and in a bid to disturb it the opposition is misusing the central agency."

Whenever the BJP fails to take on its political rivals it misuses central agencies like the ED and CBI, he claimed.

As a mark of protest, the Congress will stage a gherao at the ED office in Raipur at 11 am.

(With PTI inputs)

