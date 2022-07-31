ED Seizes Rs 8 Cr from Bank Accounts Linked to Arpita Mukherjee in Fresh Raid; Record Shows Property Jointly Owned by Partha Chatterjee, Aide

The Enforcement Directorate has made fresh seizures in the SSC recruitment scam case as it seized Rs 8 crore from the bank accounts of companies linked to sacked West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee.

The probe agency’s investigation revealed that a huge amount of money was laundered through companies owned and controlled by Arpita Mukherjee. The seizure comes after the probe agency began the process of freezing the bank accounts of Arpita Mukherjee on Saturday.

The ED said that it found at least Rs 2 crore in at least three bank accounts linked to Partha Chatterjee’s aide. Bank accounts belonging to several “shell companies" of Mukherjee are also under ED scanner, according to ED officials.

Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee have also jointly purchased a 7 cottah plot in the Shyambati Mouza near Santiniketan in Bolpur, records accessed by CNN-News18 showed.

The sale deed, dated January 20, 2012, showed that the plot was jointly purchased by the minister and his aide.

Currently, a single-storey residential farmhouse-styled building, called ‘Apa’, stands on the plot. Interestingly, the name ‘Apa’ comprises the first two letters of the Bangla alphabets of Arpita and Partha.

However, in government records, the property is owned by Arpita Mukherjee alone. Partha Chatterjee’s name had mysteriously gone missing when the property was mutated for government records on 2020.

The caretakers of the property claim that they never saw Partha or Arpita visiting the property. Occasionally, some relatives and friends of the two, whose identity couldn’t be established, visited the property, they added.

Earlier on Thursday, the ED officials seized Rs 27 crore in cash, six kilograms of gold attached from Arpita Mukherjee’s flat. In the first raid, the agency had found around 22 crore in cash, jewellery and Rs 76 lakh from Mukherjee’s flat in Tollygunge.

