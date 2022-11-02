ED Summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren In Illegal Mining Case; Questioning Tomorrow

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and asked him to appear before the agency for questioning in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with illegal mining. The Chief Minister is expected to appear before the probe agency sleuths on Thursday (November 3).

The development came a month after ED on 3 seized a passbook and a chequebook, including two signed cheques, of Soren from the home of his alleged close associate Pankaj Mishra. Mishra was earlier arrested by the ED and is presently in judicial custody.

In August, the financial probe agency also questioned Soren’s press advisor Abhishek Prasad alias Pintu in connection with the case.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest India News here