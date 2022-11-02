Home » News » India » ED Summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren In Illegal Mining Case; Questioning Tomorrow

ED Summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren In Illegal Mining Case; Questioning Tomorrow

The development came a month after ED on 3 seized a passbook and a cheque book, including two signed cheques, of Soren from the home of his alleged close associate Pankaj Mishra

News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 08:50 IST

New Delhi, India

The Chief Minister is expected to appear before the probe agency sleuths on Thursday (November 3). (File photo: ANI)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and asked him to appear before the agency for questioning in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with illegal mining. The Chief Minister is expected to appear before the probe agency sleuths on Thursday (November 3).

The development came a month after ED on 3 seized a passbook and a chequebook, including two signed cheques, of Soren from the home of his alleged close associate Pankaj Mishra. Mishra was earlier arrested by the ED and is presently in judicial custody.

In August, the financial probe agency also questioned Soren’s press advisor Abhishek Prasad alias Pintu in connection with the case.

first published: November 02, 2022, 08:43 IST
last updated: November 02, 2022, 08:50 IST

