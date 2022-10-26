Effect of Cyclone Sitrang Wears off Pollution Levels on Kali Puja Night in Bengal

Cyclone Sitrang caused panic across West Bengal but it also became a blessing for many. The cyclone brought rain to many parts of the city on Kali Puja night. As a result, the night recorded low pollution. But as the impact of the cyclone subsided on Tuesday night, the air pollution level rose by 25 percent on Tuesday compared to Monday. Environmentalists say firecrackers on Diwali night increased the share of smoke in Kolkata.

Environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh said,“Huge firecrackers were burst during Kali Puja. Because of that the level of pollution increased several times. But due to the rainy weather, the city had a better sky." But it only lasted for a day.

According to the statistics of the Pollution Control Board, the level of pollution in Fort William, Ballygunge Jadavpur, Rabindra Sarovar on the night of Kali Puja last year was excessive. This year, on the night of Kali Puja, pollution has reduced a lot. This year, on Monday, the dust level in the Fort William area was 49 micrograms per cubic metre. Last year, it was 194 micrograms and 39 micrograms per cubic meter in Ballygunge. Last year, it was 190 micrograms. Incidentally, this time Kolkata recorded low pollution on the night of Kali Puja, which is lowest in the last 30 years.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the police arrested around 37 people for bursting illegal firecrackers and they also confiscated 36 kgs illegal firecrackers.

