Eid Celebrations at Ajmer Dargah Hit After Slogans by Khadims, Sellers Complain of 'Loss of Crores'

Since the involvement of khadims (clerics) in raising violent slogans against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 17, the once bustling narrow lanes and alleys of Ajmer Sharif Dargah saw less crowd on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha or Bakrid.

“Earlier our sales were much higher than they are right now. All salesman here are facing recession of a kind. People are not coming out as they are scared," Dinesh Kumar Soni, a local vendor told ANI.

“All shops and vendors are sitting idle. It is these statements that have triggered this. A loss of at least Rs 50 crores is estimated to be witnessed. Forget about private vehicles, even buses are coming here empty," a local vendor told ANI.

The controversy had heated up when a cleric of the Ajmer dargah on camera had allegedly offered his house to anyone who beheads now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad. He was later arrested and was produced in a local court, which sent him to two-day police custody on Wednesday.

But meanwhile, businesses suffered amid the row. A report by the Times of India stated that hotels have had booking cancellations, while restaurants and transportation companies have only received 10% of their business.

“In Ajmer, Friday means a full house. Today, however, was a low-key affair. The city’s economy is driven by 15,000-20,000 devotees who visit on a daily basis," khadim Syed Ainuddin Chishty told TOI.

Hotels in Dargah Bazaar, Delhi Gate, Diggi Bazaar, and Khadim Mohalla, Kammani Gate, Ander Kote, and Lakhan Kotri are losing money on a daily basis as devotees skip their visits, TOI said. Almost every household in these areas is supported directly by devotees.

Commenting on the contentious statements, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin-Dargah Ajmer Sharif & Chairman-Chishty Foundation said: “To hear such slogans which aren’t attached to Dargah Ajmer Sharif…we denounce and boycott them," ANI reported.

“We completely denounce the slogans which are anti-Islamic and anti-humanity. They are the real culprits who are bringing these slogans of violence, death and destruction. Such slogans and call for violence are un-Islamic, anti-Islamic, anti-humanity & anti-society. The authority should take note of such individuals and exemplary punishment should be given to them. This is an issue of radical ideology which has been creeping up," Chishty said.

