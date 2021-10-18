Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai: Police Limit Number of Processions. Check Details Here

The Mumbai Police on Monday issued guidelines for Eid-e-Milad, which falls on Tuesday, prohibiting any procession for the occasion except for one in Mumbai City district and another in Mumbai Suburban district.

According to the guidelines, only five trucks are allowed per procession with five persons on each truck provided there’s prior permission from police. The notification by the Mumbai Police also states that the order comes into force from the midnight of October 18 and will remain effective till October 20.

The notification further states that any person violating the order will be punished under Section 188 of the IPC, and under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and National Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The order also mandates strict adherence to Covid-19 norms, including use of face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Earlier, the Maharashtra home department had issued an order, requesting live streaming of processions on Eid through social media to avoid crowding. It also said that pandals to welcome the processions can be erected only with prior permission from police and the number of people in the procession will also be decided by the police.

