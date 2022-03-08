Kerala: Eight-month-old Among Five of Family Killed After House Catches Fire

An eight-month-old infant was among five members of a family killed in a house fire in Kerala’s Varkala on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the early morning as the family was sleeping in their home. The neighbours saw the fire and alerted the authorities.

The deceased have been identified as Prathapan, 62, his wife Sherly, 53, their elder son’s wife Abhirami, 25, younger son Akhil, 26, and Abhirami’s eight-month-old son Rayan. Prathapan’s elder son Nikhil, 29, was hospitalised with serious burn injuries. The police said he has suffered 50 percent burn injuries and smoke inhalation has affected his internal organs.

According to the police, an investigation is on and prima facie suggests the deaths were due to smoke inhalation. Forensic results are awaited, they added.

Advertisement

Two bikes parked outside has been completely burnt, police said adding that curtains, inflammable materials like gypsum wall papers, all caught fire inside the house.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.