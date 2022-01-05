Elderly Kerala Woman Finds Out Her SIM Used to Plot BJP Leader's Murder, Faints in Shock

An elderly woman, by course of her misfortune, got implicated in a political murder case in Kerala’s Alappuzha months after she had gone to a mobile shop in August to purchase a new SIM card and had given her Aadhaar card and photo. Upon investigation and rounds of questioning, the police found that her crucial personal information was leaked and misused to plot the murder.

A 54-year-old Valsala Krishnankutty, in shock, fell unconscious after police revealed that the SIM issued in her name was involved in the murder of BJP’s Ranjith Sreenivas on December 19.

“One of the sim cards used by the accused was in the name of a homemaker from Punnapra near here. We have questioned her. It seems like her documents were illegally acquired by some people to procure a sim card. The investigation is on," a senior police official told media.

Krishnankutty said that it was only after police came to her house that she found out that she was “cheated". “Police told me that the accused in the Ranjith murder case used the sim card in my name. I told them that I was innocent," she said.

The homemaker rued that she went into trauma for the series of events and had to be taken to the hospital after she fainted during interrogation. “It seems like Sulfikkar, our ward member, was behind all this. He was a friend of my late son. I treated him like a son," she said.

The police have found that Krishnankutty was in fact was coerced into visiting the shop by SulfikKar, a panchayat member and SDPI leader, as part of the conspiracy.

Based on her statement, the police have booked Badusha (the SIM shop owner and an SDPI member) and Sulfikkar in connection with the murder. So far, 10 people have been arrested.

Two murders rocked Kerala’s Alappuzha district in December, leading to the imposition of section 144 in the area. The first murder belonged to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the second to the BJP. Following the killing of an SDPI state secretary, a BJP leader was hacked to death subsequently in 12 hours.

K S Shan, the state secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Kerala, was brutally attacked on Saturday night while he was on his way back home and his party alleged that the RSS was behind it. Shan succumbed to his injuries at a Kochi hospital around midnight, police said.

Less than 12 hours later, a popular BJP leader, Ranjith Sreenivasan, state secretary of the OBC Morcha, was killed after attackers barged into his residence in Alappuzha. His wife and mother were at the residence at the time of the killing of the advocate.

(With inputs from agencies)

