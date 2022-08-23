Election Commission Can't Decide on Sena's Symbol till Case in Supreme Court, Next Hearing on Thursday

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission not to pass any orders on Maharashtra chief minister Shinde faction’s plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party’s poll symbol. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that a constitution bench will hear the matter on Thursday, following which the poll body can take up the issue.

“The Election Commission has to decide the issue. Please wait on the issue pending before the EC. Till such time, Election Commission to not take any action," CJI Ramana said, referring the matter to a five-judge bench. The petitions were filed by the Shiv Sena and Shinde raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification.

“List the matter before the constitution bench the day after tomorrow and the bench will decide about the symbol related to the Election Commission proceeding at the beginning," the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said. The bench was hearing pending cases related to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

