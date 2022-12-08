Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE Updates: It's Raining Resort Jokes in Himachal While Gujaratis Up Their Meme Game to Cheer BJP

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 10:27 IST
Delhi, India
Election Results 2022 Memes & Buzz LIVE: Politics and satire are old bedfellows and nowhere is it more evident than in India where memes, reels and WhatsApp forwards have taken the baton from witty caricaturists, cartoonists and wise old men sitting in chaupals. From Chhota Kejriwal to novelty Yogi-Modi glasses, recent elections have provided enough fodder to keep the hashtag factories going. Read More
Resort owners’ happiness know no bounds in Himachal Pradesh
Users got another “Tata..Bye Bye" for parties as BJP dominates in Gujarat
Internet shows AAP’s reactions over BJP’s saffron wave in Gujarat
BJP workers cheer as their party passes the majority mark, according to ANI.
Twitter users got an early prediction for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Elections? Here’s how it went!
With counting in process for Gujarat Assembly elections, the ruling BJP and newcomer AAP increased their online campaigning to reach out to voters who use social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.
In current times, social media has become an important political tool, helping to reach out to voters and inform them of parties’ poll promises before elections. A recent PTI report analysed social media trends of major political parties - BJP, Congress and AAP - in the fray in Gujarat. READ MORE
Attention people, it’s going to be ‘crazyyy’
BJP ‘leads’ to Himachal Pradesh in style? Check out netizens’ prediction as counting begins
Exit polls have predicted a BJP sweep in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The AAP may have to settle for heartbreak in Gujarat as well as Himachal Pradesh a day after wresting control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The Congress, meanwhile, could give a tough fight to the BJP in Himachal Pradesh.
Memefest has already taken over social media with MCD election results warming up the crowd for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
In Gujarat, the fate of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, among a total 1,621 candidates will be decided today. In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77 seats, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents.
Ahead of this month’s elections, the BJP’s number in the House stood at 110 and Congress at 60 after 20 MLAs who won on Congress seats switched over to the BJP in the last five years, three of them quitting just ahead of the elections.
In Himachal Pradesh, Independents are already the favourites, with many claiming they have received “feelers” from major parties. A party needs the support of at least 35 candidates to form the government in Himachal Pradesh. But exit polls Monday indicated that the Congress and the ruling BJP might struggle to make it to this half-way mark when the results are declared today.
