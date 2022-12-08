Home / News / India / Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE Updates: It's Raining Resort Jokes in Himachal While Gujaratis Up Their Meme Game to Cheer BJP
Live now

Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE Updates: It's Raining Resort Jokes in Himachal While Gujaratis Up Their Meme Game to Cheer BJP

Social Media Reaction Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE: Memefest has already taken over social media as counting undergoes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 10:27 IST

Delhi, India

Advertisement

Election Results 2022 Memes & Buzz LIVE: Politics and satire are old bedfellows and nowhere is it more evident than in India where memes, reels and WhatsApp forwards have taken the baton from witty caricaturists, cartoonists and wise old men sitting in chaupals. From Chhota Kejriwal to novelty Yogi-Modi glasses, recent elections have provided enough fodder to keep the hashtag factories going. Read More

Dec 08, 2022 10:27 IST

Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE Updates: Memes Galore as #HimachalPradeshElections Trend on Twitter

Dec 08, 2022 10:22 IST

Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE Updates: Resort Owners in Glee Looking at Early Trends in 'Devbhoomi'

Resort owners’ happiness know no bounds in Himachal Pradesh

Advertisement
Dec 08, 2022 10:16 IST

Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE Updates: Resorts' Happiness on Peak in Himachal Pradesh

Dec 08, 2022 10:08 IST

Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE Updates: BJP On the Forefront While Others Trail in Gujarat

Users got another “Tata..Bye Bye" for parties as BJP dominates in Gujarat

Dec 08, 2022 10:01 IST

Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE Updates: 'AAP Bored as BJP Roars in Gujarat' Says Internet During Counting

Internet shows AAP’s reactions over BJP’s saffron wave in Gujarat

Dec 08, 2022 09:50 IST

Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE Updates: 'And It Went Like...' Early Celebrations in BJP's Gandhinagar Office

BJP workers cheer as their party passes the majority mark, according to ANI.

Advertisement
Dec 08, 2022 09:42 IST

Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE Updates: Twitterati Got a Message As Congress Trails During Counting in Gujarat

Dec 08, 2022 09:38 IST

Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE Updates: 'Not a Great Scene' for AAP, Users Already Predicted Results in Gujarat

Twitter users got an early prediction for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Elections? Here’s how it went!

Dec 08, 2022 09:31 IST

Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE Updates: Analysing the Social Media Footprints of BJP, AAP and Congress in Gujarat Ahead of Results

With counting in process for Gujarat Assembly elections, the ruling BJP and newcomer AAP increased their online campaigning to reach out to voters who use social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

In current times, social media has become an important political tool, helping to reach out to voters and inform them of parties’ poll promises before elections. A recent PTI report analysed social media trends of major political parties - BJP, Congress and AAP - in the fray in Gujarat. READ MORE

Dec 08, 2022 09:29 IST

Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE Updates: Gujaratis Rejoice as BJP Takes Lead in Early Trends

Dec 08, 2022 09:21 IST

Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE Updates: 'Attention People, It's Not a Normal Day' Exclaim Netizens

Attention people, it’s going to be ‘crazyyy’

Dec 08, 2022 09:17 IST

Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE Updates: PM Modi's BJP Leads As Counting for Himachal Pradesh Election Begins

 BJP ‘leads’ to Himachal Pradesh in style? Check out netizens’ prediction as counting begins

Read more

As votes are counted in Gujarat Assembly elections and Himachal Pradesh elections today, we will be counting the lighter moments of this festival of democracy, a prequel to the 2024 Lok Sabha blockbuster.

Exit polls have predicted a BJP sweep in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The AAP may have to settle for heartbreak in Gujarat as well as Himachal Pradesh a day after wresting control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The Congress, meanwhile, could give a tough fight to the BJP in Himachal Pradesh.

Memefest has already taken over social media with MCD election results warming up the crowd for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

In Gujarat, the fate of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, among a total 1,621 candidates will be decided today. In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77 seats, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents.

Ahead of this month’s elections, the BJP’s number in the House stood at 110 and Congress at 60 after 20 MLAs who won on Congress seats switched over to the BJP in the last five years, three of them quitting just ahead of the elections.

In Himachal Pradesh, Independents are already the favourites, with many claiming they have received “feelers” from major parties. A party needs the support of at least 35 candidates to form the government in Himachal Pradesh. But exit polls Monday indicated that the Congress and the ruling BJP might struggle to make it to this half-way mark when the results are declared today.

Read all the Latest India News here

TRENDING NEWS