External Affairs Affairs Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the timings of the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remarks by British entrepreneur George Soros are not “accidental". He said this is politics at play by those who don’t have the courage to come into the political field.

In a tell-all interview with ANI, the EAM said there is a sudden surge in reports and views showing India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bad light.

“Don’t see incident by incident. Think of the last few years- an episode here, an adjective there, a pic. It’s like drip, drip, drip on a stone…idea is to shape your collective image, in a way that you’re made to look, extremist. We had a tough time during Covid…Look at the coverage of our Covid. Did people not die in other countries? Did we see that coverage, did you see that kind of pics from other countries?" he asked.

Asserting that there will be narratives designed to damage India, Jaishankar said there should be and there is a battle for narratives which goes on. We have put narratives designed to expose people or designed to put our viewpoint across, he added.

“Do you think the timing is accidental? Don’t know if election season has started in India, but for sure it has started in London and New York. This is politics at play by those who don’t have the courage to come into the political field. Why is suddenly a surge of reports and attention? Were some of these things not happening earlier? You want to make a documentary. Many things happened in Delhi in 1984. Why did we not see a documentary on that?" he asked.

“Don’t kid yourself. This is politics at play by those who don’t have the courage to come into the political field. They want to have a Teflon cover saying that I am an NGO, media organisation etc. but they are playing politics," he said.

The EAM said that the people’s verdict will quell all the misconceptions.

“Among other things in a democracy - don’t you trust the ballot box, people’s verdict to be the final opinion? I do. I know there are certain people who believe that their view supersedes elections. Look, I like you, you win the election-great democracy. I don’t like you winning an election. What are you — ‘electoral autocracy’. That’s reserved for people whom you don’t like to win elections. This is politics," he said.

