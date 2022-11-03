Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: Gujarat Polling Date to be Announced Today; Congress a Party of 'Raja-Ranis', Says Amit Shah in Himachal

By: News Desk
Edited By: Jessica Jani
Last Updated: November 03, 2022, 07:41 IST
New Delhi, India
Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: The Election Commission of India will announce the date for the Gujarat Assembly Election today at noon. Read More
With only a few days to go for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, the rebel factor is wearing down both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, with top leaders of both camps working overtime to blunt the impact of dissent. Though both the parties have managed to quell the rebellion in some of the state’s 68 seats, they had to crack the whip against certain unhappy former lawmakers and ministers who refused to toe the party line on official candidature.
Even after the efforts to edge out the in-house challengers, the Congress still has about a dozen rebels left in the fray and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has around 20 after the last date of withdrawal of candidature, which was October 29. The BJP, which prides itself in discipline, has expelled five of its top leaders, including four former legislators and a vice-president of the party, for six years after failing to make them fall in line.
The Congress has similarly acted against six of its leaders, including a former minister and a former speaker of the state Assembly. “The rebels will face the same fate as that of the four former MLAs and the state vice president. Dissidence will not be condoned," a BJP leader said.
The Congress too sounded firm on the issue. The grand old party, pitted against an aggressive, incumbent BJP, asserted that the rebels would bite the dust as they did not subscribe to the party’s discipline and ideology and were like a rudderless ship. No matter how smug they sound on the surface about the potential of the dissenters to disturb the proverbial applecart, the Congress and the BJP know that their electoral calculations are precariously hinged in a seemingly tight contest. (PTI)
BJP president J P Nadda will release on Friday the party’s ‘vision document’ (manifesto) for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls. The election to the 68-member assembly is less than two weeks away.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress saying it is a party of ‘rajas and ranis’ and even though many chief ministerial aspirants might be in the fray in Himachal Pradesh, no one will actually get a chance.
Addressing a series of rallies in the poll-bond state, he also asserted that the BJP succeeded where the Congress failed and cited the ‘Shilanyas’ of the Ram temple, surgical strikes against Pakistan and revocation of Article 370 in this regard.
The Election Commission of India will announce the dates for the Gujarat Assembly election today at 12 pm.
With less than two weeks left for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the political heat in the state is rising every day. While Congress is extruding confidence in the prospect of forming the next government in the state with a comfortable majority, the BJP, with anti-incumbency weighing heavy on its governance amidst the dropping of 11 sitting MLAs and many party leaders in the fray as Independents, seems to be banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma, instead of flashing its own achievement card.
Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda is set release the party’s ‘vision document’ (manifesto) for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on Friday.
Building his campaign with the slogan ‘rivaj badlega’ (electoral traditions will change) as the party’s governments have repeated in the recent Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana polls, BJP president JP Nadda in his first three rallies on his home turf, drove his point home by saying, “The BJP does what it says.”
Gujarat Election 2022
The Congress on Tuesday launched the ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ in poll-bound Gujarat. 145 public meetings and 95 rallies will be held along the route covering more than 5,400 km. The yatras were launched from Vadgam, Bhuj, Somnath, Fagvel and Jambusar, party leaders said.
Congress has alleged that AAP, which is emerging as a strong contender, is contesting elections in Gujarat to help BJP. Claiming that the fight in Gujarat is between Congress and BJP, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said AAP entered the fray to cut into Congress votes. The EC is likely to announce the dates for the Gujarat Assembly election this week.
