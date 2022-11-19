Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM to Hold First Rally in Gujarat Today; Modi Made State Riot-free, Says Anurag Thakur

Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Kicking of campaign in Gujarat, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that if the state is riot-free today it is because of BJP and PM Modi. “If Gujarat is riot-free today then it’s because of BJP and PM Modi. The more Gujarat progresses, the more India will progress. If Gujarat wins, then India will progress, ” Thakur said.

“During Congress rule, communal riots defined Gujarat. Gangsters and gangwars had become the new normal in the state. Now after 20 years of BJP rule, Gujarat is curfew-free and riot-free. Mothers, sisters and daughters of Gujarat can move freely,” Thakur added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold nearly 25 rallies in the next two weeks. On Saturday, Modi will land in Gujarat and address a rally in Valsad.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attacked the Congress saying that thousands of people laid down their lives during the freedom struggle but it has highlighted the contribution of only one family.

He was addressing a rally in Mandvi town, he said, “India became independent after thousands of freedom fighters laid down their lives. But the Congress never recognised their sacrifice and taught people that only one family helped India gain independence.

Shivraj also called PM Modi as “Gods blessing” and “kalpvriksha” (wish-fulfilling tree of Indian mythology), while calling Rahul Gandhi a “babul tree” (thorny acacia) and Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal as “weed.”

With this BJP commenced its “carpet bombing” campaign for 82 out of 89 seats going to polls in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on Friday.

The chief ministers of three states, six Union ministers and six other national leaders will cover 46 Assembly seats while state leaders will campaign in 36 seats on a single day, said state BJP chief C R Paatil.

MCD Elections 2022

The State Election Commission has finalised 42 centres at which the counting of votes will happen for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections on December 7.Polling for the MCD polls will be held on December 4.

The identified centres will also be used to impart training on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), roles and responsibilities of various electoral functionaries such as sector officers, polling officials etc, it added.

Meanwhile, AAP will display models of the three landfill sites in Delhi to highlight the BJP’s “garbage mismanagement” during its 15-year-old governance of the civic body. The saffron party has been in power for three straight terms.

On the BJP’s side, nearly 4,000 party workers, including leaders from BJP-ruled states, have come to Delhi for micromanagement of its campaign and ensure efficient voter outreach.

The BJP leaders, state unit functionaries, MLAs and civic body office bearers from UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are holding regular meetings with the candidates and the party workers for “maximum impact” of the campaign for elections to 250 wards on December 4, a Delhi BJP leader said.

A total 1,416 candidates are in the fray for the civic body elections in Delhi following the rejection of 1,169 nominations, official data showed. The figures may change with Saturday being the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

Of the total candidates, 742 are women while 674 are men.

Himachal Elections 2022

The focus on women, who make up 49.5 per cent of total voters in Himachal Pradesh, and the announcement of freebies by major parties are seen as the contributing factors behind their higher turnout in the recent Assembly elections.

According to constituency-wise data procured from the election department, votes polled by women exceeded that of men by 4.4 percentage points.

Himachal witnessed a record 75.6 per cent turnout for the Assembly polls on November 12. The turnout of women in 42 of the state’s 68 constituencies was more than men, the data showed.

Read all the Latest India News here