'Elections Should be Fair': Prez to Appoint ECs, CEC on Advise of Committee Comprising PM, LoP & CJI, Says SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the decision on the appoitnment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and elections commissioners (ECs) will be taken by a committee comprising of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, until a law is made in this regard.

They will give their suggestions to the President, who will in turn appionts the CEC and ECs.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph, in a unanimous verdict, held that this norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament.

Supreme Court said if the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha is not there, then leader of the single largest opposition party will be in the committee to appoint the CEC and ECs.

The bench delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking a collegium-like system for the appointment of election commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.

