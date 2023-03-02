Home » News » India » 'Elections Should be Fair': Prez to Appoint ECs, CEC on Advise of Committee Comprising PM, LoP & CJI, Says SC

'Elections Should be Fair': Prez to Appoint ECs, CEC on Advise of Committee Comprising PM, LoP & CJI, Says SC

A committee comprising of the Prime Minister, LoP and Chief Justice of India will take the decision until a law is made in this regard.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 11:35 IST

Delhi, India

Supreme Court of India (File Photo: PTI)
Supreme Court of India (File Photo: PTI)

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the decision on the appoitnment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and elections commissioners (ECs) will be taken by a committee comprising of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, until a law is made in this regard.

They will give their suggestions to the President, who will in turn appionts the CEC and ECs.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph, in a unanimous verdict, held that this norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament.

Supreme Court said if the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha is not there, then leader of the single largest opposition party will be in the committee to appoint the CEC and ECs.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The bench delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking a collegium-like system for the appointment of election commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: March 02, 2023, 11:25 IST
last updated: March 02, 2023, 11:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Uber Glam In Black Saree With Feather Pallu, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kriti Kharbanda Oozes Oomph In Colourful And Vibrant Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Looks In These Sexy Pics