Electoral Reforms Bill: How Linking Aadhaar Number with Voter ID Card Will Solve Major Problems

Linking Aadhaar with the voter ID card will solve major problems related to managing database of the voters, said sources in the government after the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha amid din on Monday.

The Bill was passed through a voice vote while several Opposition members, standing in the well of the House, were sloganeering. The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday morning. At the time of the introduction of the Bill, the opposition members spoke against the Bill.

“It is difficult to maintain electoral database due to frequent shifting of residences by the voters and getting enrolled in a new place without deleting the previous enrolment," government sources said, adding that in such cases names appear in more than one electoral roll or at times more than once in the same electoral roll.

Advertisement

“Once Aadhaar linkage is achieved, the electoral roll data system will instantly alert the existence of previous registration(s) whenever a person applies for new registration," sources said.

“This will help in cleaning the electoral roll to a great extent and facilitate elector registration in the location at which they are ‘ordinarily resident’," they added.

The registration in electoral roll is done based on an application by a person who is eligible to be registered as a voter. This bill has a provision whereby the new applicant may voluntarily provide Aadhaar number along with the application for the purpose of identity. No application will be rejected on the grounds that Aadhaar number has not been provided, sources said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.