11 Killed After Temple Car Touches High Voltage Power Line in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur During Chariot Festival

At least 11 people, including children, were killed on Wednesday after a temple car came in contact with a live electricity wire in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district. Chief Minister MK Stalin will leave for Thanjavur around 11:30 am on Wednesday.

The incident of electrocution took place near Kalimedu as the district was celebrating the Chariot festival.

Fourteen people are under treatment at the Tanjore Medical College Hospital with minor injuries and two are critical.

The 94th anniversary of the Upper Gurupuja was celebrated on Tuesday in the Kalimedu area when revelers were pulling the chariot by a rope. Eleven people were killed on the spot when the chariot overturned on a high voltage power line.

People said that there was water in the area when the chariot was being towed and that more than 50 people had left the chariot, thus avoiding a major accident.

Temple cars are chariots that are used to carry representations of Hindu gods on festival days when many devotees pull the cart.

