Electronic Interlocking Work in Rajkot Division to Impact These Indian Railways Trains; Check Full List

Indian Railways announced that several passenger trains will be affected due to electronic interlocking work at the Sindhavadar station of the Rajkot Division. “Due to Electronic Interlocking work at Sindhavadar station of Rajkot Division of Western Railway, few Western Railway trains will be cancelled/partially cancelled/rescheduled/regulated," said a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway.

THESE TRAINS TO REMAIN CANCELLED

22959 Vadodara – Jamnagar Intercity from March 7 to March 10

22960 Jamnagar – Vadodara Intercity from March 8 to 11

PARTIALLY CANCELLED TRAINS

22924 Jamnagar – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express will be partially cancelled between Jamnagar – Ahmedabad on March 8

19209 Bhavnagar Terminus – Okha Express will be partially cancelled between Surendranagar – Okha up to March 9

19210 Okha – Bhavanagar Terminus Express will be partially cancelled between Okha – Surendranagar from March 7 to March 10

19119 Ahmedabad – Somnath Express will be partially cancelled between Surendranagar – Somnath from March 7 to March 10

19120 Somnath – Ahmedabad Express will be partially cancelled between Somnath – Surendranagar from March 7 to March 10

RESCHEDULED TRAINS

22969 Okha – Varanasi Superfast Express will be rescheduled to depart at 16.05 hrs instead of 14.05 hrs on March 10

REGULATION OF TRAINS ON MARCH 8

22938 Rewa – Rajkot Superfast Express will be regulated by 50 minutes.

19567 Tuticorin – Okha will be regulated by an hour.

