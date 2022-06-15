Elephant with Longest Tusks in Asia Breathes His Last; Bhogeshwara Fondly Remembered

A pair of mammoth tusks as tall as him and a little more, hence curved at the tip, Bhogeshwara walked the forests of Kabini, Nagarahole and Bandipur in Karnataka till he breathed his last. Fondly recognized as Mr Kabini, the pachyderm died a natural death. Bhogeshwara had the longest tusks in all of Asia.

According to forest department officials, the elephant was found dead in the Gundre range of Bandipur Tiger reserve at around 9.30 am on June 12.

“An autopsy was conducted that confirmed that he died due to natural causes and didn’t have any injury marks on his body. Apparently, his health began deteriorating about a week after he had a tough fight with another tusker," said Ramesh Kumar, Director, BTR.

Advertisement

Bhogeshwara has always been a majestic creature and is generally sighted by tourists and tribals in the area. The staff at BTR recall how tourists were elated and happy when they saw him and didn’t bother if they couldn’t spot a tiger in the tiger reserve. He was never troublesome, enjoyed his swim at Kabini backwater and fed inside the forest happily.

Two tusks from Bhogeshwara are retrieved and sent to the Mysuru depot for further examination. They measured 2.58 and 2.35 meters. According to the forest department’s tradition to facilitate the natural food chain, the carcass was left in the forest after retrieving the tusks.

Bhogeshwara got his name from the temple of Lord Bhogeshwara in the BTR area where he would be frequently spotted. Several wildlife photographers, politicians, movie actors and environment enthusiasts have mourned the death of the legendary tusker. He has also featured in several wildlife documentaries and films made by forest depart and private organizations.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.