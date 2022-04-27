Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants and Security Forces in J&K's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces. As per reports, a soldier was injured in a gunfight in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama.

No casualties were reported in the gunbattle so far, the official said.

