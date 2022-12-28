3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces in Jammu Day After Major Attack Averted

At least three terrorists were killed, travelling in a truck to Kashmir, were killed in a “chance encounter" in the Sidhra area of Jammu early Wednesday morning.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the encounter with the terrorists took place around 7.30 am amid intense fog near Tawi Bridge in the Sidhra bypass area along the Jammu-Srinagar National highway.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area and the terrorists were neutralised, he said.

“The encounter is over. Two or Three terrorists were there. There could be more, they were heavily armed. They’ve been neutralised," Singh said.

Advertisement

The official said that police noticed an unusual movement of a truck and followed it.

“The truck was stopped at Sidhra in Jammu where the driver managed to flee. When the truck was searched terrorists hiding inside, fired on the personnel. The retaliatory firing was done," he added.

This is the second major infiltration bid averted by security forces in the last two days.

On Tuesday, an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district. The police later reached the spot and defused the IED, averting a major attack.

The cylindrical shaped IED, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges and five detonators were recovered in the Basantgarh area on Monday, PTI reported citing officials.

Advertisement

Besides IED, officials also recovered one coded sheet and one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Read all the Latest India News here