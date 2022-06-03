One Militant Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Anantnag

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. “Encounter has started at Rishipora area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," a police spokesperson said in a tweet.

As per reports, one militant was killed. One army personnel and a civilian were also injured in the ongoing operation.

