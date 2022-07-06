Two Terrorists Surrender on Appeal of Parents During Encounter in J&K's Kulgam

Two local terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents and police during an encounter that started at Hadigam area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter that two terrorist surrendered during the encounter, adding that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition was recovered from them.

Police, army and paramilitary troops had laid a seize of Hadigam village where they had pointed information of two militants hiding. The seize was further tightened by installation of lights to make militants escape almost impossible.

The security forces had cordoned off the area where terrorists were hiding and started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

Early in the morning, parents of the young militants were asked to reach the spot and make appeals on a police loudspeaker asking them to lay down arms. The two agreed and came out. Police took them in their custody.

They will be formally charged as per law.

A police official said effecting a surrender of a militant is a bigger success than killing him because it sends out an appeal to the youngsters with guns that they can come back and join mainstream.

Meanwhile, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found near Kutta Mod area of Pattan on Srinagar Baramulla national highway by the security forces this morning.

The Baramulla police, Army’s 29RR and Bomb Disposal Squad of police reached the spot to defuse the explosive.

Traffic was halted in the patch of the road and once the explosive is neutralised, it would be restored, officials said.

