Encounter Underway Between Security Forces and Militants in J&K's Kulgam

Officials said that the exchange of fire is still going on and further details are awaited (News18)
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pombay area of Kulgam in south Kashmir.

PTI
Srinagar // Updated: November 17, 2021, 18:20 IST

An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Wednesday evening. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pombay area of Kulgam in south Kashmir on receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces party.

The exchange of fire is still going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

first published: November 17, 2021, 18:20 IST