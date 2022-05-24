Engineering Student Held for Fake Rs 2000 Currency Note Scam in Ahmedabad, Used Money to Invest in Bitcoin

In the case of counterfeit currency notes of Rs 2,000 in Ahmedabad, the crime branch has arrested an engineering student from Porbandar, and has so far recovered 98 of such bills. The fake currency notes were printed to lure young men of a commission to buy mobile phones and gold. By selling these items, the money would be invested in bitcoin.

Some students, who were involved in the scam, used mobile apps to order counterfeit notes delivered by couriers or online porters. The Ahmedabad Crime Branch is still looking for the mastermind behind the scam.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has put Dilip Keshwala in custody. Around 56 fake notes of Rs 2,000 were recovered from him. Earlier, he used to buy mobile phones and gold with the help of 42 fake notes worth Rs 1.96 lakh, which was recovered by the crime branch from different places.

Advertisement

The police investigation revealed that the currency notes were of good quality, and most of them had security features. It is feared that these notes have a connection with Pakistan.

The founder had set up an online service provider to circulate counterfeit notes in the market for which he would employ college students.

The accused used a group on social media on the pretext of an online service with a fake SIM card to circulate the notes. Fake notes were sent in parcels to the members of that group. On the basis of those notes, expensive mobiles and gold were bought.

Later, that item was sold at cheap prices and the real rupees were sent to the wallet in the form of bitcoins. A thorough investigation is being done to find out where the money went. However, Keshwala during the interrogation said he used to receive Rs 10,000 for circulating fake notes of Rs 1 lakh in the market.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.