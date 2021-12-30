Enhance Testing, Vaccination Pace: Centre's Message to States on 'Sudden' Covid Surge

Amid a sharp jump in Covid-19 cases in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Jharkhand, advising the states to enhance Covid-19 testing, strengthen hospital-level preparedness and increase pace and coverage of vaccination.

Flagging the “sudden rise" in Covid cases across 14 cities, the Centre has urged states to take immediate measures. As of now, Delhi and Maharashtra are the two states most affected by Omicron among the 19 states where the variant has made an appearance. But Omicron cases are also increasing rapidly in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Omicron accounts for 46 per cent of the 115 Covid-19 samples analysed in the national capital and the new, fast-spreading variant of concern is gradually spreading in the community, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. He said Delhi hospitals have 200 Covid patients of which 102 belong to the city.

Over a 24-hour period, Mumbai logged 2,510 cases of Covid on Wednesday, an 82% jump. In a similar massive spike, Delhi reported 923 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday — an 86 per cent jump from Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Delhi imposed a series of restrictions under the Yellow Alert — part of the city’s four-stage Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP. The plan was approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in July as a preparatory measure for a possible third wave.

Under it, most of the activities resumed in phases as the second wave stopped. Malls, restaurants, shops, cinema halls spas and gyms were shut. So were schools and colleges. Private offices are being allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity from 9 am to 5 pm.

Several states have imposed stringent curbs to keep New Year festivities in check as cases surge, with night curfews, Section 144 and mandatory vaccination.

Earlier, raising caution, Dr. Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR laid down three pointers. “This is the time to avoid non-essential travel, mass gatherings and it is very important to observe low-intensity festivities (Christmas, New Year)," he said.

