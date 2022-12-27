Home » News » India » Enraged Over No Phone Calls, Man Travels from Gujarat to Stab 'Friend' 51 Times with Screwdriver

Enraged Over No Phone Calls, Man Travels from Gujarat to Stab 'Friend' 51 Times with Screwdriver

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused, who hails from Jashpur district, had befriended the victim three years ago when he was working as a conductor in a passenger bus

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 08:43 IST

Korba, India

The victim's brother found her in a pool of blood when he arrived home later. (Representational image: Shutterstock)
A man in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district allegedly killed a 20-year-old woman by stabbing her 51 times with a screwdriver after she refused to talk to him, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the pump house colony of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) on December 24, city superintendent of police (Korba) Vishwadipak Tripathi said.

Police said that the victim was alone in the house when the accused arrived. He covered her mouth with a pillow to muffle her screams and stabbed her 51 times with a screwdriver.

The victim’s brother found her in a pool of blood when he arrived home later, news agency PTI quoted the official as saying.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused, who hails from Jashpur district, had befriended the victim three years ago when he was working as a conductor in a bus and the woman used to travel by it, Vishwadipak Tripathi said.

The accused later moved to Gujarat’s Ahmedabad for work and stayed in touch with the woman over phone. After the woman stopped talking to him on the phone, the accused had also threatened her parents, the official said.

A case has been registered and four police teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused, he added.

(with PTI inputs)

first published: December 27, 2022, 15:49 IST
last updated: December 28, 2022, 08:43 IST
