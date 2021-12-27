Ensure Necessary Medical Facilities During Mandala-Makaravilakku Festival in Sabarimala: HC to Kerala Govt

The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to take necessary steps to ensure that necessary medical facilities are provided to the pilgrims during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar said if there was any shortfall or deficiency in the facilities provided at the emergency medical and cardiology centres, etc., the Special Commissioner of Sabarimala, “shall bring it to the notice of this court by filing a report seeking appropriate orders".

The directions by the bench came while hearing a petition initiated by it on its own based on a report by the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala highlighting the need for medical facilities being made available on the Neelimala-Appachimedu route, if it is opened, to the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Advertisement

The court decided to dispose of the petition after District Medical Officer (Health) and the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala, submitted reports stating that steps have already been taken to post sufficient number of doctors and other medical personnel at the emergency medical and cardiology centres on the recently opened Neelimala – Appachimedu trek route to the temple.

“Having considered the report of the Special Commissioner and also the working report of the District Medical Officer(Health), we deem it appropriate to dispose of this report with a direction to the respondents to take necessary steps to ensure that necessary medical facilities are provided to the pilgrims during Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season. “In case there is any shortfall or deficiency in the medical facilities provided at the emergency medical centres, cardiology centres, etc., the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala, shall bring it to the notice of this court by filing report, seeking appropriate orders," the bench said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.