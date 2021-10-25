Entertainment Should Not Discriminate Between Rich And Poor, Anurag Thakur Says

Entertainment should be for all and not be discriminatory in any manner, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur said during the 67th National Film Awards’ ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday.

Thakur lauded the efforts made by the film industry to keep people entertained and at home during the Covid-induced lockdown. Now that restrictions have eased and theatres have opened in a few states after a lull of around 18 months, Thakur appealed to the film industry to “give access to rich and poor alike". “When the government did not discriminate in giving vaccines where both poor and rich got the jab… when it comes to getting access to entertainment, there should be no discrimination on the basis of the economic status," the minister said.

He also pointed out it is difficult for an average middle class to afford a theatre experience for their family as movie tickets are expensive. He also said the government is keen to set up open theatres and install food stalls and other exhibits of artisans.

“It is the common man who makes you the biggest hero and claps the loudest while watching a performance. As brand India, we owe this to our citizens," Thakur said while assuring support to the industry.

The 67th national film awards were handed out by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush in the Best Actor category while Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress tag. Superstar Rajinikanth was bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019.

