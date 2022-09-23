Entry into Temples Shirtless Unrealistic & Illogical, Claims Environment Care Body; Writes to Hindu Panel

National Environmental Care Federation (NECF) in Mangalore wrote a letter to Principal Secretary of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department urging them to stop the age old practice of compulsory removal of T-Shirts to pay respect to Hindu deity at temples. In the letter, the NECF urged them to stop such irregularities at Hindu worship places dubbing the practice ‘illogical’.

NECF claimed that such ‘irregularities’ create unnecessary nuisance to the pilgrims and argued that there is no such practice prescribed by the Hindu scriptures, nor is there a government order in effect.

The NECF’s letter cites several instances and examples and in one such example claimed that while members of their federation visited temples like the Mookambika Temple in Kollur in Udupi district, they had a discomforting experience.

The federation alleged that at the entrance of Subramanya temple there is a board put up stating “Please remove T-shirts/shirts/ baniyans or even hats before entering the temple" which they termed ‘illogical’.

The NECF also argued that, pilgrims with skin diseases may expose other pilgrims to such conditions. They also claimed that physically challenged people would have to face serious humiliation when their body is exposed.

The NECF thereby urged the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department to stop such ‘illegal practices’ in the interest of general public and also requested the Department to comply with the letter within 15 days.

