Equipped with 300 Beds, Medical Oncology, New Cancer Hospital to be Inaugurated by PM in Punjab Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on August 24 and inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh. The hospital is built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by the Centre, and is equipped with modern facilities such as surgery, radiotherapy and medical oncology — chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant — to treat all types of cancer. The hospital has a 300-bed capacity.

The hospital will provide relief to many reeling under cancer in the state. It has reported that people were forced to go to other states for affordable cancer treatment. The issue was so rampant that a train from Bathinda was known as a “cancer train".

The hospital in New Chandigarh will be the hub of cancer care, with a 100-bed cancer hospital in Sangrur, functional since 2018, acting like its “spoke". This hospital will also help patients from neighbouring states.

Cancer Treatment Made Affordable & Accessible Since 2014

Treatment of cancer under Ayushman Bharat has become a key focus so that beneficiaries could be saved from spending a fortune on cancer treatment. Health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family every year is provided for secondary or tertiary care hospitalisation.

Chemotherapy and radiotherapy packages, along with surgical oncology, are covered as part of cancer treatment in the empanelled hospitals under the scheme. A total of 435 procedures have been defined for the treatment of cancer.

Significant focus on oncology in its various aspects has been ensured at new AIIMS that are being set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). Cancer Care Facilities are also being established in other Medical Colleges under PMSSY.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, has released a list of 390 anti-cancer non-scheduled medicines with MRP reduction up to 87% in 2019.

The functional Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) have done more than 10.33 crore screenings for oral cancer, more than 3.41 crore screenings for cervical cancer in women and more than 5.06 crore screenings for breast cancer in women as on April.

Major Cancer Hospitals Inaugurated by Modi

On April 28, PM Modi had dedicated to the nation seven cancer hospitals in Assam at a function in Dibrugarh. These cancer hospitals have been built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat. During the function, he also laid the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat.

On January 7, the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata. was inaugurated by PM Modi. It is a 460 bedded hospital.

The PM will also visit Haryana on August 24 to inaugurate Amrita Hospital in Faridabad. The super-speciality hospital, managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, is equipped with 2,600 beds, and has so far used an investment of Rs 4,000 crore.

