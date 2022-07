Expelled BJP Delhi Spokesperson Jindal Claims Security Van Outside His House Vandalised; Police Call it Accident

Expelled Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal on Sunday claimed that a group of men broke the window of the Delhi Police’s PCR van - provided as additional security following death threats over his controversial remarks on the Prophet - that was stationed outside his house.

However, the police said it was an accident as “a rubble stone jumped from the tire pressure of a truck and hit the glass of the PCR vehicle" and nobody attacked the PCR.

Jindal tweeted in Hindi saying, “My family is being threatened by…their lives are at stake, I have given this in writing to Delhi Police many times this month with evidence. A PCR is stationed at my residence with an official at night. But these (accused) sent a message by breaking the glass of the PCR. @CPDelhi ensure that I and my family are safe."

Responding to the tweet, Delhi Police said, “The news of stone pelting at Mr. @naveenjindalbjp’s house is misleading. Some media channels are showing wrong news. In the incident, a rubble stone jumped from the tire pressure of a truck and hit the glass of the PCR vehicle parked in front of his house. Our appeal is Present the correct facts in this regard."

Jindal was dismissed from the BJP after controversy erupted over his remark against Prophet Muhammad which was in support of suspended party BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statement.

The Delhi Police had earlier provided additional security to Jindal after he and his family complained that they received death threats online on June 30, a day after two men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur brutally murdered a tailor. The incident sparked communal tension in Udaipur and other parts.

The dismissed leader had on June 16 alleged that a few persons followed him few days ago when he went to meet someone. He had informed the police about the same.

