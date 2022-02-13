Ex-Bureaucrat's Son Ran Over a Pedestrian, Dragged Him on Bonnet. Then, He Checked Into a 5-Star Hotel

In a startling hit-and-run case, a man from an affluent family was arrested by the Delhi police on February 10 for brazenly driving over a pedestrian. CCTV footage showed the 27-year-old accused, who is the son of a retired bureaucrat, fleeing the scene of the incident after committing the crime. He later checked himself into a five-star hotel.

The video showed Raj Sunderam’s newly bought SUV colliding with and driving over a walker, with the latter clinging to the bonnet before collapsing and injuring himself severely. According to reports, the driver’s father Pandyan Kalyan Sunderam was also present in the vehicle with him.

The accused was apprehended outside the hotel in Gurugram two days after the incident and his father, who retired as joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, was also arrested on suspicion of harbouring his son. However, Pandyan was later released, according to an official statement from the police.

The video showed Raj driving the car for about 200 metres after hitting the man, identified as 37-year-old Anand Vijay Mandelia, before fleeing the scene.

The main accused, Raj, was driving, while his father Pandyan was also present in the vehicle, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) Benita Mary Jaiker, the Print reported.

According to the victim’s family, Mandelia is currently on ventilator support after undergoing surgery for multiple head injuries.

Raj, who is a law student at a reputable private university, has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and other offences. An earlier FIR filed at GK-1 police station on Wednesday, based on a complaint from an eyewitness, was updated to reflect these charges.

“On Tuesday evening, the father and son had left the house. They were located based on technical surveillance and investigation," a senior police officer was quoted in the report by the Print.

“CCTV footage showed that the accused, Raj, dragged the victim for nearly 200 metres on the new Volkswagen’s bonnet before fleeing the scene… The offending vehicle in the road accident was identified, seized, and turned over to police. It was parked in the accused’s rented house in GK-1," said the officer.

