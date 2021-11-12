Ex-Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes PC Mody to be New Rajya Sabha Secretary General

PC Mody, former chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), will be the new Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and is likely to take charge on Friday.

Chairman of the Upper House M Venkaiah Naidu, the appointing authority, signed the order of appointment to this effect, sources said. Incumbent SG Dr PPK Ramacharyulu has been appointed as advisor.

Mody, a 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, had taken over as the new chairman of CBDT on February 15, 2019. Before being elevated, Mody was the member-administration of CBDT, the apex policy making body of the income-tax department. He had succeeded Sushil Chandra, who was appointed as an Election Commissioner.

The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have six members. All of these officers are in the rank of special secretary.

