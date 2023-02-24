Home » News » India » Ex-President Pratibha Patil's Husband Devisingh Shekhawat Dies in Pune After Heart Attack

Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago.

PTI

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 13:33 IST

Pune, India

File photo of Pratibha Patil with her Husband Devisingh Shekhawat (Photo: @Dwalsepatil)
Former President Pratibha Patil’s husband Devisingh Shekhawat passed away at the age of 89 at a private hospital here following a heart attack, sources close to the family said.

He was admitted to the hospital a few days back, they said.

“He passed away at 9 am today due to a heart attack," a source said.

He is survived by wife Pratibha Patil and two children – a son and a daughter.

His last rites will be performed in Pune later in the day, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 24, 2023, 13:33 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 13:33 IST
