'Excel in Fields Where Others Haven't Reached': At Science Congress, PM's 'Futuristic Ideas' in Focus

The 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) will be held for five days at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 11:10 IST

New Delhi, India

The theme of this year's ISC is 'Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment'. (Image: Twitter)
Science should make India ‘Atmanirbhar’, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during 108th Indian Science Congress. He further said that the efforts of science can bear fruits only when they go from labs to land.

“With 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets, India’s millets and their use should be further improved with the use of science. When the determination to serve the country is combined with the passion for science, the results are phenomenal," PM Modi added.

The 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) will be held for five days at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University - which is celebrating its centenary this year. The previous edition of the ISC was held in Bengaluru in January 2020.

The theme of this year’s ISC is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment."

first published: January 03, 2023, 11:00 IST
last updated: January 03, 2023, 11:10 IST
