Except Masks, No Covid Restrictions from March 31 as Centre Sees Hope in Virus Graph

As the country is witnessing a consistent negative slope in the graph of Covid-19 cases, the home ministry on Wednesday decided to end its all containment measures from March 31, two years after their implementation following the outbreak of the pandemic. However, wearing of face masks and social distancing will continue as earlier.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla in his letter to chief secretaries of states and administrators of Union Territories said the decision was taken after consulting the National Disaster Management Association. “After taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, the NDMA has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the DM (Disaster Management) Act," Bhalla said.

What Does This Mean?

Under the Disaster Management Act, the Union home ministry had the power to frame Covid-19 containment guidelines for the entire country. Union Home Secretary is the Nodal officer under this act. With the government now deciding to withdraw the provisions of the Act, each state and UT would have the freedom to decide measures to contain Covid-19 in their respective administrative area. The chief secretary or any other designated officer can be the local nodal officer.

However, the health ministry would continue to send advisories suggesting health measures. “MoHFW advisories on Covid containment measures including use of face mask and hand hygiene will continue to guide overall national response," home secretary said in his letter.

So, No More Masks and Sanitisation?

The health ministry in a tweet clarified that the use of masks and hand hygiene will continue to guide Covid-19 management measures. “#COVID19Update Some media reports are suggesting relaxation in mask wearing and hand hygiene #COVID19 protocols. These are untrue. Use of face mask and hand hygiene will continue to guide Covid management measures. @PMOIndia @mansukhmandviya @DrBharatippawar @PIB_India," the tweet read.

The home ministry officials also said the government would continue to encourage Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distance.

Officials also said after the Act is withdrawn, the states can decide the best way to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed. “Penalty or fine or punishment for not wearing a mask or not following Covid-appropriate behaviour were under provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The DM Act does not have a bearing on it. States can decide the best way to control Covid in their area," an officer said.

Over the last seven weeks, there has been a steep decline in covid case numbers. But the Centre has still warned the states to be careful. Whenever there is a surge, states and UTs may consider taking prompt and proactive action at the local level as advised by the health ministry.

What was Punishable under Disaster Management Act?

1. Obstructing a government servant or not complying with his/ her order — punishable with a jail term of up to a year or fine or both. In case of dangerous behaviour, the imprisonment can be for two years

2. Making a false claim for obtaining relief or assistance — the punishment may extend up to two years in jail and a fine

3. The offence of misappropriation of money or materials carries a jail term of two years and a fine

4. Giving false warning for a disaster…. imprisonment up to a year and fine

