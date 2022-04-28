'Excited to Start All Over Again': Is Shah Faesal Returning to Govt Service?

Through a series of cryptic tweets on Wednesday, former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who was the first UPSC topper from Jammu and Kashmir, spurred chatter of his possible return to government service. There were also murmurs that he may get a key posting soon.

On the microblogging platform, Faesal mentioned his idealism letting him down in 2019 when he resigned from government service to join politics.

The tweets received a spurt of support and good wishes from his friends and followers.

Faesal, who topped the UPSC examination in 2009, resigned from service in January 2019, citing “rising intolerance" in the country.

He floated his own political party — Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement — in March that year and had plans to contest assembly elections that were to be held.

He was arrested in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 sections and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh in August that year.

However, after his release, Faesal gave up on politics and started dropping hints of making a comeback.

He has been an ardent supporter, on social media, of the present government’s policies. Faesal has been often sharing speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah on his Twitter handle.

