Exclusive | An Inside Look at The PFI: The People, The Pattern, The Plan

CNN-News18 has accessed the core operational working mechanism of the Popular Front of India (PFI), which is facing a major government crackdown.

According to the details, PFI is a very well-structured organisation with international footprints.

It has robust internal and external structures, both working to create tension and disrupt communal harmony in India.

Among its core functionaries are chairman OMA Salam and vice chairman EM Abdul Rahiman, followed by general secretary Anis Ahmed, with three secretaries: VP Nasarudheen, Afsar Pasha, and Mohd Shakif.

This core committee also has seven national executive council (NEC) members who are responsible for the overall execution of the organisation’s agenda.

Following this, it has overseas functionaries. In Saudi Arabia, it is headed by Sharafuddin Pazehari, who oversees a team of three core members.

In the UAE, it is headed by Noushad Badriuddin, who is also supported by three members.

Ashfakh Chaikinakayth leads PFI’s Oman unit, backed by three team members.

In Qatar, it is headed by Dr Taj Aluva with one member.

The Turkey unit is headed by Noushad Mancheri Kurikkal with the help of four members.

The organisation has 15 councils: from government employment, to finance, education, and intelligence committee, etc, dedicated to specific areas.

The PFI also has 4T departments: Thazkiya (expansion department), Tharbiya (guidance department), Thaheel (spy department), and Thardees (physical training department).

