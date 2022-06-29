Exclusive | As NIA Slaps UAPA on 2 Accused of Udaipur Killing, Read Chilling Details from Police FIR

“You have written against our Nabi, you have no right to be alive. Tum kaafir Hinduon ko hum anjaam tak pahunchaenge." This is what the two attackers said while brutally murdering tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on Tuesday, as per the FIR registered by the police.

News18 has reviewed a copy of the Rajasthan police first information report that has been lodged under various provisions of anti-terrorism law the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and charges of murder under the Indian Penal Code. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case and has re-registered it under the same provisions.

The provisions of the UAPA that have been invoked include sections 16, 18, and 20, which pertain to a “terrorist act" and “being the member of a terrorist gang or organisation".

The FIR with the Rajasthan police has been lodged by the 20-year-old son of Kanhaiya Lal. “These two killers have operated as a gang to strike terror and panic amongst a big section of the country’s people and the masses, killed my father after planning the crime and have issued threats to others," the FIR says, quoting him.

In his complaint reproduced in the FIR, the victim’s son (name withheld for his safety) says he got a phone call around 3:30 pm from a relative saying his father had been murdered by two persons inside his tailoring shop.

“I reached there to see my father’s body lying in a pool of blood outside the shop. He had deep cut marks on his neck, left hand and head," the son has said in the FIR. He also says that an employee at the shop, Rajkumar Sharma, told him that two men entered the shop around 3 pm as customers and asked Kanhaiya to take measurements for stitching a kurta.

“The two men then suddenly took out weapons hidden inside their clothes and started attacking my father. Both men while attacking him were saying ‘You have written against our Nabi, you have no right to be alive. Tum kaafir Hinduon ko hum anjaam tak pahunchaenge (We will make sure you kaafir Hindus meet your destiny)," the son says in the FIR.

The FIR says the two workers at the shop, Rajkumar Sharma and Ishwar Gaur, tried to save Kanhaiya Lal but they were attacked too and Gaur was seriously injured. “Kanhaiya Lal died at the spot due to his neck and hand being slit," it says, quoting Kanhaiya’s son.

The FIR goes on to say mention the three videos posted by the two killers after the murder and threats also issued to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NIA teams have already reached Udaipur and requisite action for expeditious investigation of the case has already been initiated, officials said.

