Exclusive | Attack on Punjab Intel HQ in Mohali: Investigators Have ‘Definite Leads’, Say Sources

Investigators have got “definite leads" in the Mohali case of an attack on the Punjab police’s intelligence headquarters, top sources told CNN-News18 on Tuesday.

Agencies have identified a few phone numbers and these were traced to the ring led by gangster-terrorist Harvinder Singh ‘Rinda’, they added.

“On the basis of these numbers we have identified six people and detained them," officials said.

These people were in touch with the suspected attackers, they added, who were kept in Amritsar before the strike.

A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) fired from the street around 7.45pm on Monday shattered windowpanes on the third floor of the building and landed inside but did not explode.

Advertisement

The attack came close on the heels of the recovery of an explosive device near Burail Jail in Chandigarh on April 24.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday that more details in the Mohali incident are expected by the evening and added that “very soon" the culprits will be caught and put behind bars.

The sources said that local boys worked as over ground workers (OWGs) for the attackers and arranged weapons for them in Amritsar.

The suspects are from outside Punjab, they added.

Agencies feel that for this attack some gangsters were hired by the Rinda group.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.