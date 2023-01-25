A top military source based in Qatar has told CNN-News18 that Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency ISI is working on Project Kashmir intensively and it wants to defame Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the world ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi this year.

The source says that the Pakistani establishment launched Bilawal Bhutto in 2016 as its “brand ambassador" on the Kashmir issue and he has delivered better than others.

Bilawal, now Pakistan’s foreign minister, had launched a campaign against then prime minister Nawaz Sharif during the ‘Azad Kashmir Elections’ (in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir) in 2016, and he raised the slogan—“Modi ka jo yaar hai, woh gaddar hai".

According to the sources, this was the turning point when PPP was coming back to more power in Pakistan, and there were corruption cases against Asif Ali Zardari, the former President, his aunt Faryal Talpur, and other PPP politicians were removed, while Bilawal Bhutto was made the foreign minister of Pakistan after Imran Khan’s elected government was thrown out.

Present ISI chief Lt General Nadeem Anjum has served as corps commander Karachi (Sindh, where PPP is ruling since 2008), where he was in close contact with former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Through political engineering, the director general of ISI is facilitating PPP in Pakistan politics, while Bilawal is touring the world, and blaming PM Modi for the 2002 riots in Gujarat, and the Kashmir situation, said the source.

Bilawal, the son of late PM Benazir Bhutto, is an Oxford graduate and has very good contacts in the Western world, especially in the UK and the USA, added the source.

Here are some key statements of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against PM Modi over the years:

September 13, 2015: Bilawal Bhutto criticised the Nawaz Sharif government for “turning a blind eye towards the Indian aggression on the Line of Control. The Pakistani citizens are being killed at the LoC and the Sharif brothers (Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif) are busy breaking the backbone of our economy." Bilawal also said, “There will be no reconciliation with those who dare not speak up on the Kashmir issue."

May 10, 2016: Bilawal hit out at then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, accusing him of “damaging" the country’s foreign policy by giving his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi a “certificate of friendship" and over his handling of the Kashmir issue. In his speech, Bilawal several times chanted “Modi ke yaar ko ek dhakka aur do, corruption ke sardar ko ek dhakka aur do…Modi ka jo yaar hai, woh gaddar hai".

July 11, 2016: Bilawal Bhutto said, “Nawaz Sharif has turned a blind eye to the persecution of innocent Kashmiris. His criminal silence has damaged the very cause of Kashmir which is the aorta of Pakistan. The PPP will not tolerate any such anti-Kashmir agenda."

July 07, 2017: Bilawal blamed Prime Minister Sharif for trying to bolster his personal friendship with Indian PM Modi.

June 27, 2021: Bilawal Bhutto said, “The present puppet prime minister has not taken, even once, a correct decision, a correct policy and a correct position on this sensitive issue." He further said when Indian premier Narendra Modi launched a “historic attack" on Kashmir on Aug 5, 2019, and the whole country anxiously waited for the government’s response and reaction, the prime minister of Pakistan had responded with his inability to do anything. “His [PM’s] other response was to stand along the roads on each Friday but he could not honour even that commitment. Other than this, he just renamed Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway."

December 20, 2022: At a news conference inside the UN, Bilawal Bhutto had described Narendra Modi as “the butcher of Gujarat", adding that instead of being punished for the 2002 massacre of over 2,000 Muslims in Gujarat, he was made the prime minister.

