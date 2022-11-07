Exclusive | Byju's for Bureaucrats: Govt's Mega Digital Platform to Train 2 Crore Civil Servants Takes Shape

Call it a Byju’s for Indian bureaucrats. The Narendra Modi government is now looking for an experienced service provider to run its mega iGOT Karmayogi online platform, which is to be scaled up to serve the training needs of over two crore officials.

So far, only 1.52 lakh officials have been onboarded the iGOT Karmayogi platform. News18 has accessed a government document outlining the expansion plan for PM’s signature Karmayogi project. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will be devoting to this mega project the financing it has received from the World Bank for ‘Public Service Capability Enhancement’. The new service provider will start the job from January 30, 2023, for five years.

“Mission Karmayogi initiative is currently implemented on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, on Sunbird - an open-source learning solution, made in India and made for India. The iGOT Karmayogi digital platform will scale to serve needs of over 2 crore officials. With necessary configurability and flexibility to provide users with anytime – anywhere – any device access, the platform will democratize learning and enable learners to pursue lifelong learning," the document reviewed by News18.

The service provider may further enhance the existing platform to meet the requirements or may build a new platform as per requirements of the programme. The idea of Mission Karmayogi is competency-driven capacity building to eliminate service-based silos through creation of a shared learning architecture, which will enable cross-utilisation of physical, human and knowledge resources.

“By design, the digital platform for iGOT Karmayogi will emit data continuously and in real time, which will provide all stakeholders with a single source of truth and minimise information asymmetry in the ecosystem," the document says.

The two crore officials that iGOT Karmayogi will cater to involves all central and state government officials and those of PSUs.

How iGOT Karmayogi will work

iGOT Karmayogi is not merely an online, face-to-face and blended learning portal but a solution built to be ‘fit for purpose’ to meet the exact learning needs of the civil services that creates an environment of continuous, frictionless, guided learning for any official, the document says.

“While iGOT Karmayogi brings the responsibility of learning to the learner, it also provides mechanisms by which departments and managers can guide, monitor, and mentor officials in their capacity development journey," the document further adds.

Users would be able to use instant messengers or chat system to ask questions or clear doubts during live sessions and they would be able to ask questions on pre-uploaded content by commenting on it and tagging the course educator. When creating learning materials, smartphone users will be kept in mind. The platform will offer a kind of ‘civil services officer LinkedIn network’ for networking and also facilitate different departments to advertise jobs which users can apply to based on their competencies and skills sets.

iGOT Karmayogi shall serve as a uniform platform at national level where different ministries, departments and organisations of the central and state governments shall be onboarded as “separate tenants" on the platform, the document says. The service provider or consultant is being asked to ensure the virtual IT infrastructure deployed for iGOT Karmayogi is high-end, capable of handling large loads and traffic as well as manage the system performance.

iGOT Karmayogi is web-based, thus can be accessed from anywhere. With its feature-rich mobile app, it provides seamless connectivity to content, the document further says. ​

