Exclusive | Cut in Dry Days, Profit on Foreign Liquor: Key Angles of CBI Probe Amid Raids Against Manish Sisodia

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the Delhi excise policy case will focus on key questions like why the number of dry days were reduced in the national capital, how much profit margin was accrued on foreign liquor and why the contentious policy was extended without seeking the Lieutenant Governor’s opinion, News18 has learnt.

The central agency on Friday carried out searches at more than 10 locations in Delhi-NCR, including the residence of AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, intensifying the Aam Aadmi Party’s tussle with the BJP-ruled Centre.

The CBI has also registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, which was brought in by the Arvind Kejriwal government in November last year.

Speaking to News18, officials said the FIR is based on the reference of L-G VK Saxena, who had recommended a CBI probe into the excise policy over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses. The L-G’s recommendation was based on the Delhi Chief Secretary’s report filed in July, showing alleged prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.

“In our FIR, we are going to investigate the Delhi government’s levy of import pass fee and profit margin in case of foreign liquor. Why did they reduce the number of dry days?" an official told News18, adding that the “illegal extension" of the excise policy caused “huge revenue loss" to the government.

Officials said the investigation would also seek to answer why officers of the excise department took the approval of the Council of Ministers before the order to reissue the policy, but did not seek the L-G’s opinion.

“All allegations will be investigated. The initial probe suggests that some fast-track route was followed to implement the policy which was not routine," an official said, adding that “individuals" will be asked to join the investigation.

Sisodia and others have been accused of extending undue financial favours to liquor licensees after the tenders were awarded causing loss to exchequer. The excise department allegedly had given a waiver of Rs 144.36 crore to the licensees on the tendered licence fee citing Covid-19. It has also been alleged that the government refunded the earnest money of Rs 30 crore to the lowest bidder for the licence of the airport zone when it failed to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from airport authorities.

The Excise Policy, 2021-22, formulated on the basis of an expert committee report was implemented from November 17 last year and retail licences were issued under it to private bidders for 849 vends across the city, divided into 32 zones.

Several of its provisions such as slashing the number of dry days to three from 21 per year, the government’s exit from retail liquor sale, allowing bars in hotels, restaurants to stay open till 3 am (awaiting police permission) and the retail licensees to offer rebates and schemes on alcohol were implemented by the excise department.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Sisodia alleged political vendetta. “The CBI is welcome. These people are troubled because of the excellent work done by the Delhi government in the health and education sectors. That is why ministers of both departments are targeted to stop us from good work in health and education sector," he said, referring to the arrest of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

“The allegations against both of us are lies. The truth will come out in court," Sisodia said.

