Exclusive | Death Threat Emails to Gautam Gambhir Sent by College Student from Pak: Delhi Police Sources

Delhi police’s cyber cell says it has cracked the case related to Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir receiving death threats on email. Security had been tightened outside the parliamentarian’s house after he filed a complaint in the matter. Gambhir had alleged that he and his family had received threats from ISIS Kashmir.

Top Delhi police sources, however, told CNN-News18 that the emails were generated in Karachi, Pakistan. They were created by a young man named Shaheed Hamid, about 20-25 years of age. He is a student at Sindh University in Karachi.

>ALSO READ | Doctor Among 3 Held Over Death Threat Letter to Former Bengal Chief Secretary

Advertisement

“We are going to kill you and your family," said the first email.

A second mail included an attachment of a video shot outside Gambhir’s family home. “We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue," it said.

Police sources said they haven’t found any major motive behind the threats.

The video sent was from YouTube, possibly uploaded by a Gambhir supporter in November 2020, they revealed.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing and the findings will be shared with central intelligence teams for further follow-up, the sources said.

>ALSO READ | ‘You Won’t Hear Such Statements From Rahul Dravid’: Gautam Gambhir Hits Out at Ravi Shastri

Gambhir had also approached the Delhi police two years ago, alleging death threats to him and his family from an international phone number.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.