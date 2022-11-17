Exclusive | Devious Design to Escalate Terror, Psyops in Kashmir by Masterminds from Pak And Turkey Exposed

A chilling plot to escalate terror and psychological operations in Jammu and Kashmir by manipulating the local media by masterminds in Pakistan and Turkey has been uncovered by CNN-News18.

The revelation comes days after several Srinagar-based journalists announced their resignations and disassociation from media houses following threats from The Resistance Front (TRF) militant outfit, a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot.

CNN-News18 has accessed a dossier with chat intercepts showing regular communication between the mastermind terrorist Mukhtar Baba, who is believed to be hiding in Turkey and regularly visits Pakistan, with ISI puppet Sajjad Gul. Gul is the communications chief of TRF.

Baba is a former resident of Srinagar and once dabbled in journalism. He is believed to be the kingpin of a plot to groom and radicalise the youth in Kashmir. He has also in the past been accused of compelling journalists in the Valley to propagate Pakistani propaganda.

More than six associates of Mukhtar Baba have been identified, says the three-page dossier. A mega crackdown is expected from government agencies in the Valley soon to uproot this nefarious network, CNN-News18 has learnt.

Mukhtar Baba’s associate Sajjad Gul is trained in Adobe and Photoshop. He writes and designs social media posts and threat messages at the behest of his superiors. He is operating from Pakistan.

The dossier shows that Baba and Gul had even discussed the killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari in the past.

Bukhari, the founding editor of Rising Kashmir, a Srinagar-based newspaper, was shot dead outside his office in the Press Enclave area of the city on June 14, 2018. He had previously survived three assassination attempts. Police held the Lashkar-e-Taiba responsible for the killing.

The dossier reveals that there is an ISI-backed desperate psyops effort in the Valley with Mukhtar Baba orchestrating it from Turkey with the help of terrorists like Sajjad Gul, local overground workers (OGWs), and some cultivated journalists.

