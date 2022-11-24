Exclusive | Drone Buzz: Was PM Modi's Security Breached in Gujarat?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security may have been breached in Gujarat, state police sources have told CNN-News18.

The report comes after an unauthorised drone was allegedly shot down by National Security Guard (NSG) personnel in the poll-bound state.

A multi-agency probe has been launched into the matter, the sources said.

They added that nothing was found in the drone, but police have to find out why it was flown.

Prime Minister Modi is back on his campaign trail in Gujarat and is addressing four rallies in Palanpur, Modasa, Dahegam, and Bavla (Ahmedabad) starting 11 am on Thursday.

The PM, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s star campaigner, on Wednesday addressed rallies in Dahod, Mehsana, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar after a day-long break on Tuesday.

On January 5, photos of a desolate flyover in Punjab and worried security officials guarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade went viral after his way was allegedly blocked by some protesters. Originally, the Prime Minister was supposed to take a helicopter ride to a rally but had to hit the road due to inclement weather.

A Supreme Court committee, appointed to investigate the security breach, blamed the Ferozepur SSP for his failure in discharging his duty despite sufficient force being at his disposal.

