Exclusive | Endgame for PFI? Ban May Follow Mega Crackdown as Top Brass Faces UAPA, Terror Funding Charges

It seems unlikely that the Popular Front of India (PFI) — which faced its biggest crackdown yet on Thursday morning after pan-India, multi-agency raids led to several of its members being arrested — is likely to catch its breath anytime soon.

Top sources have told CNN-News18 that the government is planning to ban the proscribed outfit in what is being seen as the final blow after its top leadership was arrested in two UAPA cases and many more face allegations of mobilising funds in the name of religious activities and creating tensions between communities.

“PFI ban cannot be ruled out. We are analysing the situation," the sources told CNN-News18.

Advertisement

In a covert plan of over three weeks, multiple agencies laid a trap to crack down on the terror outfit which resulted in Thursday’s raids. Over 100 people, including top leaders of PFI, have been arrested across 10 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

All those arrested in NIA cases will be brought to Delhi on Thursday evening after their transit remand formalities.

Sources said agencies were keen to keep them in separate jails “to avoid sympathy for them". “They are UAPA accused and will be penalised for anti-national crimes," they said.

The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22), followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2). According to the officials, the arrests were made during the raids which have been termed as the “largest-ever investigation process till date".

Advertisement

The ED has been investigating the PFI’s alleged “financial links" on charges of fuelling the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the country, the 2020 Delhi riots, alleged conspiracy in Hathras (a district in Uttar Pradesh) over alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman, and a few other instances.

The Popular Front of India was formed in 2006 in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.

The probe agency has filed two charge sheets against PFI and its office-bearers before a special PMLA court in Lucknow.

Advertisement

In February last year, the ED filed its first charge sheet against PFI and its student-wing Campus Front of India (CFI) on money laundering charges, claiming its members wanted to “incite communal riots and spread terror" in the aftermath of the Hathras gang rape case of 2020. Those named in the charge sheet include K A Rauf Sherif, national general secretary of CFI and a member of PFI; Atikur Rahman, national treasurer of CFI; Masud Ahmed, Delhi-based general secretary of CFI; journalist “associated with PFI" Siddique Kappan; and Mohammed Alam, another CFI/PFI member.

Advertisement

In the second charge sheet filed this year, the ED had claimed that a hotel based in the UAE “served" as a money laundering front for the PFI.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here