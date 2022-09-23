Exclusive | 'Collateral Damage' to 'Bigger Cause', CNN-News18 Accesses Four-Stage Strategy of PFI

Reminding Muslims about atrocities and training recruits in the use of weapons, taking grievances to global forums, creating a split between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and OBCs, and filling the judiciary, police, Army and politics with “loyal Muslims" were part of the Popular Front of India’s four-point strategy, CNN-News18 has learnt.

The radical Islamic outfit was raided by multi-agency teams led by the National Investigation Agency across 15 states on Thursday, leading to the arrest of 106 functionaries for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Kerala, where PFI has some strong pockets, accounted for the maximum number of arrests at 22.

On a day when the outfit has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kerala, CNN-News18 accessed the PFI’s four-stage strategy.

Sources said that in the first stage, the PFI sought to unite Muslims under its banner and remind the community “about their grievances and atrocities". It allegedly wanted Muslims to think of the PFI as the only organisation capable of leading the community. Officials said the outfit also wanted new recruits to be trained in “attacking and use of rods and other weapons".

In stage two, the grievances were to be taken overseas under the leadership of the PFI. Officials said the outfit believed “time to time violence will show the atrocities on Muslims". The PFI leadership also allegedly advised to “ignore collateral damage for a bigger cause".

As part of stage three, it advocated giving shelter to SC/ST and OBCs and wanted to reportedly create a split between the RSS and OBCs. It also allegedly called for “weapon mobilisation" at this stage.

In stage four, officials said, the outfit wanted its loyal cadre and “loyal Muslims" to fill branches like the judiciary, police, Army and politics. It allegedly wanted to “establish our own constitution on Islamic principles… with the help of weapons and other mechanisms."

In Thursday’s raids – billed as the “largest ever" investigation process against the outfit “till date" – the NIA, Enforcement Directorate and state police forces raided PFI offices in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.

The raids began at 3:30 am and involved a total of 300 NIA officials from its various offices across the country. Following the mega crackdown, the PFI stares at a possible countrywide ban.

The PFI, formed in 2006, claims to strive for a neo-social movement ostensibly for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India, and is often accused by law enforcement agencies of promoting radical Islam. As on date, the NIA is investigating a total of 19 cases involving the PFI.

